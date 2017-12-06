Louisville church holds prayer service to remember victims of vi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville church holds prayer service to remember victims of violence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While Louisville's murder rate has leveled off somewhat, faith leaders gathered Wednesday night to pray for the victims of violence.

Region One Churches of the Archdiocese of Louisville held a prayer service at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish. Members said the annual remembrance is important to provide hope to victims' loved ones and comfort. 

"To let those victims know that even though it might have happened a year ago or eight months ago or six months ago or just a couple of weeks ago, that their loved one's life is important to us, and we lift them up to God," said Fr. Chuck Walker, Pastor at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish.

This is the third year the church has held the service.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.