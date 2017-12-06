Seymour Police use Project Lifesaver device to track missing peo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Seymour Police use Project Lifesaver device to track missing people

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Last year, the Seymour Police Department joined Project Lifesaver, a non-profit that is creating a network of radio detectors and bracelets across the country.

The program in Seymour is $350 a year per person, but the department hopes donations will eventually cover the cost. The department has eleven people signed up so far and hopes donations will eventually cover the cost.

"It's designed to help bring loved ones back home," Officer Jacob Florine said. "One of the young girls that I've signed up, she had wandered in the past before, and their family had a difficult time finding her. Just knowing that that could have been prevented or that could have been resolved so much faster is just a huge relief."

People can sign up family members with conditions like Autism or Alzheimer's. Officers train to find people in 30 minutes or less.

"The handheld device itself has a range of about a quarter mile, but there's an antenna we can plug into our car which allows us to go out to about a mile," Florine said.

The system uses radio signals instead of GPS.

"GPS has its limitations," Florine said. "Heavy cloud cover, thick canopy, thick forest canopy. There's certain things GPS can't penetrate."

The device works with other police departments in our area.

To find out if it is available where you live, visit the Project Lifesaver website.

