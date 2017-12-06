Seymour Police use Project Lifesaver device to track missing people

Police in Louisville have arrested an escaped inmate from the Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Metro Corrections is running on backup power after it went out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Power outage at Metro Corrections leaves all cameras out of use

The House of Representatives approved legislation Wednesday loosening gun regulations and allowing those with permits to carry concealed weapons to legally travel with those firearms to other states, a top priority of the National Rifle Association.

At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

The new shot requirements may send students and parents on a mad dash to the doctor's office.

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

The most alarming thing about this Louisville basketball team has not been the losses to Purdue and Seton Hall. It's been the struggles against teams like Siena.

Louisville coach David Padgett had reason to be alarmed by his team's struggle against Siena Wednesday. (Eric Crawford photo)

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

UPDATE: Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and child

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Last year, the Seymour Police Department joined Project Lifesaver, a non-profit that is creating a network of radio detectors and bracelets across the country.

The program in Seymour is $350 a year per person, but the department hopes donations will eventually cover the cost. The department has eleven people signed up so far and hopes donations will eventually cover the cost.

"It's designed to help bring loved ones back home," Officer Jacob Florine said. "One of the young girls that I've signed up, she had wandered in the past before, and their family had a difficult time finding her. Just knowing that that could have been prevented or that could have been resolved so much faster is just a huge relief."

People can sign up family members with conditions like Autism or Alzheimer's. Officers train to find people in 30 minutes or less.

"The handheld device itself has a range of about a quarter mile, but there's an antenna we can plug into our car which allows us to go out to about a mile," Florine said.

The system uses radio signals instead of GPS.

"GPS has its limitations," Florine said. "Heavy cloud cover, thick canopy, thick forest canopy. There's certain things GPS can't penetrate."

The device works with other police departments in our area.

To find out if it is available where you live, visit the Project Lifesaver website.

