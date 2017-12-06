Power outage at Metro Corrections leaves all cameras out of use - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Power outage at Metro Corrections leaves all cameras out of use

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections is running on backup power after it went out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All cameras and doors are out in the jail, according to Metro Corrections FOP President Tracy Dotson. A planned outage to test the backup system backfired when officials were unable to get the power back on.

Only essential uses of power are being utilized, like lights and heat. Security doors and elevators are only operational by keys. The jail had to cancel visits and programs all day, restricting the building to emergency movement only.

Dotson said it won't be fixed until Thursday morning.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

