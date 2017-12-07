Festival of Nativities celebration

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) - The 8th Festival of Nativities celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Christmas Creche, a three-dimensional artistic representation of the birth of Jesus.

This free community event brings everyone together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through the nativities.

The Crestwood Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts this community-wide Christmas celebration in the Louisville Metro area and surrounding counties.

With more than 600 nativity displays, the Crestwood Festival of Nativities has become a holiday tradition. Attractions include: Children's room, Treat Room, Family Photo Booth, Nativity Art Tours, Live Artists, Living Nativity, Musical Concerts, Nativity Story Readings in English and Español, and over 500 nativities from around the globe.

Festival of Nativities

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

6401 Westwind Way, Crestwood, KY

December 7, 8 & 9

Open Nightly 6:30 - 9:00

FREE to the Public

