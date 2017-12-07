Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JC - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School officials say 41 students were taken to area hospitals after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning. 

The crash happened at Dixie Highway and Blanton Lane around 7:15 a.m.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says two of the buses were stopped in traffic when a third bus was unable to stop in time and hit the rear of one of the buses, causing it to hit the back of the the bus in front of it.

A total of 41 students from PRP High School, Stuart Middle School and Frost Middle School were on the three buses. JCPS spokesperson Daniel Kemp says the crash involved buses 1267, 0558, and 1060. 

Kemp says all 41 students were taken to various hospitals to be evaluated, but their injuries are not considered serious. 

Lisa Shepherd Western told us she was grateful her niece escaped injury. 

"We prayed - I'm grateful she's at school," Western said. "She was not one of the ones injured. My heart goes out to the ones who did get minor injuries. I'm just grateful that everything was okay and there were not any fatalities."

The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway reopened just after 9:30 a.m.. 

