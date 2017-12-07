The Eagles to perform at Rupp Arena in April - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Eagles to perform at Rupp Arena in April

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Eagles are coming to Lexington in April. 

The April 10 performance at Rupp Arena is one of 14 concerts added to the Eagles 2018 tour, which kicks off March 12, in Indianapolis. 

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017 through Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com, and the Lexington Center Ticket Office, or by calling 800-745-3000. 

The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide.

