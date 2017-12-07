Escapee from Blackburn Correctional Complex arrested in Kroger parking lot on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate from the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington was arrested in Louisville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brandon Edwards was found in the parking lot of a Kroger on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace around 3 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Police say Edwards was in a 2002 Chevy Silverado reported stolen from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Fayette County.

Edwards was serving a 10-year sentence on charges of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking when he escaped Tuesday night.

Edwards was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of receiving stolen property.

