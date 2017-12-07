Louisville woman accused of biting off man's fingertip during argument

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Wednesday, more than three months after police say she bit off a man's fingertip.

According to the arrest warrant, the incident happened on Aug. 29. That's when police say Adrianne Charlton was arguing with the victim.

Police say Charlton grabbed a box cutter during the argument and the victim was trying to take it from her when she "bit the tip off victim's right hand middle finger."

The victim was taken to Jewish Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair the finger and amputate the tip.

Police say Charlton was dating the victim.

Charlton is charged with assault. She's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

