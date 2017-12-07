Louisville woman accused of biting off man's fingertip during ar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman accused of biting off man's fingertip during argument

Posted: Updated:
Adrianne Charlton (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Adrianne Charlton (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Wednesday, more than three months after police say she bit off a man's fingertip.

According to the arrest warrant, the incident happened on Aug. 29. That's when police say Adrianne Charlton was arguing with the victim.

Police say Charlton grabbed a box cutter during the argument and the victim was trying to take it from her when she "bit the tip off victim's right hand middle finger." 

The victim was taken to Jewish Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair the finger and amputate the tip. 

Police say Charlton was dating the victim. 

Charlton is charged with assault. She's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.