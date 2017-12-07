Kentucky bill would add $1-per-pack cigarette tax

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.More >>
A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.More >>
Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.More >>
A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.More >>
The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.More >>
The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.More >>
At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.More >>
The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.More >>
For more than a year, arena leaders achieved political victories at the local and state levels needed to lock in public funds for the Yum! Center’s debt plan. On Wednesday they said they've successfully refinanced the arena's construction debt.More >>
The number of grievances climbed this fall. The 15 in Kentucky in October, for instance, were the most of any month since tolling began late last year, while the 11 in Indiana were the highest since June.More >>
Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.More >>
Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
LDG Multifamily claims the council passed a flawed ordinance in October to reject a zoning change for the 198-unit Prospect CoveMore >>
Standard & Poor’s joined Moody’s Investors Service in rating the arena board’s proposed bond issue as “investment” grade on November 17. That is a step above the “junk” status of the current arena bonds, which would be refunded and replaced by the end of the year.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
