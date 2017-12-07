All power restored to Metro Corrections after partial outage

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.More >>
A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.More >>
Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.More >>
A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.More >>
The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.More >>
The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.More >>
At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.More >>
The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.More >>
