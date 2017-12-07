Narcotics search results in 2 arrests, 2 stolen guns, heroin and fentanyl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men face drugs and weapons charges after the SWAT team is called in to make a bust.

According to an arrest report, detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of 27-year-old Jeanluc Henry near the Newburg neighborhood on Wednesday.

Once the SWAT team helped officers make entry, officers confiscated a large amount of heroin, suspected fentanyl and two stolen firearms.

Police arrested 29-year-old Deonte Lavell Beason soon after he was spotted leaving the driveway of the home.

Both Henry and Beason face multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

