Narcotics search results in 2 arrests, 2 stolen guns, heroin and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Narcotics search results in 2 arrests, 2 stolen guns, heroin and fentanyl

Posted: Updated:
Deonte Beason Deonte Beason
Jeanluc Henry Jeanluc Henry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men face drugs and weapons charges after the SWAT team is called in to make a bust. 

According to an arrest report, detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of 27-year-old Jeanluc Henry near the Newburg neighborhood on Wednesday. 

Once the SWAT team helped officers make entry, officers confiscated a large amount of heroin, suspected fentanyl and two stolen firearms.  

Police arrested 29-year-old Deonte Lavell Beason soon after he was spotted leaving the driveway of the home.

Both Henry and Beason face multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance  and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.