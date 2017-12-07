Trinity celebrates historic 25th state football title - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trinity celebrates historic 25th state football title

Posted: Updated:
Students and city leaders attend a rally celebrating Trinity High School's 25th championship on Dec. 7, 2017. Students and city leaders attend a rally celebrating Trinity High School's 25th championship on Dec. 7, 2017.
A display of state championship trophies won by Trinity over the years. A display of state championship trophies won by Trinity over the years.
This sign will be posted in St. Matthews in recognition of Trinity High School's 25th state championship title This sign will be posted in St. Matthews in recognition of Trinity High School's 25th state championship title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School held a rally Thursday morning to celebrate the school's historic 25th state football title. 

The Rocks completed back-to-back undefeated seasons with a 38-21 6A Championship victory over rival St. Xavier Sunday at Kroger Field.

The 25th championship means Trinity now holds more state titles than any high school in Kentucky history. 

The Rocks also have the longest current winning streak in Kentucky high school football, at 30 games.

Coach Bob Beatty says he has coached more talented teams, but he's never had a group more coachable than this one.

"It lives with you forever when you win a championship," Beatty said. "You drive down the road by yourself and look up and say thank you and get a big smile on your face. That's happened quite a lot here lately, and I'm so very, very appreciative."

The team received special recognition from the mayors of Louisville and St. Matthews during Thursday's rally. 

St. Matthews officials also showed off a sign that will be posted on Shelbyville Road recognizing the achievement. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.