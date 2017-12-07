Trinity celebrates historic 25th state football title

This sign will be posted in St. Matthews in recognition of Trinity High School's 25th state championship title

A display of state championship trophies won by Trinity over the years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School held a rally Thursday morning to celebrate the school's historic 25th state football title.

The Rocks completed back-to-back undefeated seasons with a 38-21 6A Championship victory over rival St. Xavier Sunday at Kroger Field.

The 25th championship means Trinity now holds more state titles than any high school in Kentucky history.

The Rocks also have the longest current winning streak in Kentucky high school football, at 30 games.

Coach Bob Beatty says he has coached more talented teams, but he's never had a group more coachable than this one.

"It lives with you forever when you win a championship," Beatty said. "You drive down the road by yourself and look up and say thank you and get a big smile on your face. That's happened quite a lot here lately, and I'm so very, very appreciative."

The team received special recognition from the mayors of Louisville and St. Matthews during Thursday's rally.

St. Matthews officials also showed off a sign that will be posted on Shelbyville Road recognizing the achievement.

