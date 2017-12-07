Two people dead after crash in Spencer County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two people dead after crash in Spencer County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

According to the Spencer County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 11 a.m. at U.S. 31 East and Ky. 523, just south of the Bullitt County line.

The crash involved two vehicles. According to the sheriff's office, the driver and a passenger in one of the vehicles died. The driver of the other vehicle was hurt and taken to a Louisville hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is not known.

U.S. 31 East is closed at this time, as accident reconstructionists attempt to determine what happened.

The sheriff's office says the crash occurred along an area of the road that was recently repaved. 

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

