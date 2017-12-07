Coalition for the Homeless receives $20K grant - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coalition for the Homeless receives $20K grant

The Coalition for the Homeless, a non-profit with a mission of preventing and eliminating homelessness in Louisville, was presented with a $20,000 check from Give 502 on Dec. 7, 2017.
"Give 502" awarded a $20,000 grant to the Coalition for the Homeless Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group dedicated to helping people living on the streets of Louisville has received thousands of dollars.

[give 502] awarded the $20,000 grant to the Coalition for the Homeless Thursday morning.

The Coalition for the Homeless is a non-profit organization with a mission of preventing and eliminating homelessness in Louisville. The organization is currently working on a project called Host Homes Pilot Project, which provides temporary housing for homeless young adults.

"We love this idea because what it does, it puts young people in an environment that we want them to be in," said Natalie Harris, executive director for Coalition for the Homeless. "It puts them in a home where they see somebody going to work every day."

[give] 502 is made up of a "giving circle" of young professionals in Louisville. Over the course of the year, each member donates $502, and then combine their before choosing a non-profit grant recipient.

This is the fourth grant awarded since [give] 502 was founded in 2013.

