New Mexico school shooting leaves 2 students, suspect dead

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

UPDATE | Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and teenager

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - A shooting at a high school in a small New Mexico town left two students and the suspect dead, authorities said Thursday as schools throughout the area remained on lockdown as a precaution.

State police did not release any details about the shooter but confirmed the other two people who were killed attended Aztec High School. No other injuries were reported, officials said.

The school of about 900 students was cordoned off as authorities cleared the buildings and teens were taken to another location.

A crowd of nervous parents gathered outside City Hall to wait for more information as officers tried to reassure them about the safety of their children.

"The families of the victims were notified immediately. They are in our thoughts and prayers," state police said in a statement on social media.

State and federal authorities are investigating what led to the shooting and did not immediately release any details about the circumstances. A news conference was planned.

Aztec is a rural community of 6,500 people in the heart of northwestern New Mexico's oil and gas country and near the Navajo Nation. Its main street is lined by old brick buildings that date back more than a century.

Residents voiced disbelief on social media, while members of the New Mexico congressional delegation, state Attorney General Hector Balderas and other elected officials offered their condolences and other assistance.

"While details are still coming in, we grieve for the innocent victims in this senseless act of violence. Too many lives have been disrupted and too many futures cut short," U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said in a tweet.

