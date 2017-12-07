Clark County 911 operator suspended after allegedly impersonating police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana 911 operator is facing charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Police in Clark County arrested 48-year-old William Leach on Wednesday night after they say he flashed a badge in two separate incidents.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's office, police stopped Leach on Utica Street in Sellersburg shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 after receiving reports he was driving erratically and displaying a police badge.

One person told police Leach flashed his bright lights on and off while closely following his vehicle. He says he approached the car and Leach showed him the badge and identified himself as a police officer before driving away.

As officers questioned Leach during the traffic stop, they found a portable police radio and police badge. Police say Leach admitted he had been drinking and been showing the badge to people.

Police say Leach claimed the badge belonged to his late father, and that he was on his way to work at Clark County 911.

"We take it very seriously, and we need the public to take it very seriously too," said Sgt. Jerry Goodin with Indiana State Police.

Jeffersonville Police also reported a woman complained that her teenage daughter called to tell her a vehicle was tailgating her as she was driving home from work.

The woman met her daughter outside of their residence once she arrived. That's where police say she located the vehicle that had been following her daughter’s vehicle. After confronting the person, he showed the badge and drove away.

"It's been happening for years," Goodin said. "It's nothing new. It's something that's been happening for years, and we'll continue to fight it in the future."

Police say the license plate on the vehicle Leach was driving matched the number given to police.

Leach was arrested and faces the following charges: impersonating a public servant (police officer), operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Officials from the Clark County 911 say Leach was suspended following his arrest.

In a statement, Clark County 911 Director Brad Meixell says "William Leach has been suspended indefinitely without pay and the future of his employment with Clark County 911 will be determined at a later date."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.