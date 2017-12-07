Indiana approves new requirements for high school graduation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indiana State Board of Education has approved new requirements mandating that students do more to graduate from high school starting in 2023.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

Students beginning in 2023 will have to complete coursework, demonstrate employability skills through service or work projects or show they're post-secondary ready through exams that include the SAT and ACT.

The added rigor has stoked fears that the graduation rate will plummet and local schools will be overworked tracking the requirements.

But others see the move as necessary to ensure students are ready for either college or the workplace.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.