Indiana approves new requirements for high school graduation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana approves new requirements for high school graduation

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indiana State Board of Education has approved new requirements mandating that students do more to graduate from high school starting in 2023.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

Students beginning in 2023 will have to complete coursework, demonstrate employability skills through service or work projects or show they're post-secondary ready through exams that include the SAT and ACT.

The added rigor has stoked fears that the graduation rate will plummet and local schools will be overworked tracking the requirements.

But others see the move as necessary to ensure students are ready for either college or the workplace.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.