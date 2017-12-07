Louisville BBQ restaurant serves free lunch for World War II veterans on anniversary of Pearl Harbor

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday marks the 76th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a day to remember the stories and sacrifices of those that lost their loves.

As part of that remembrance, several veterans of World War II were honored at Mission BBQ in St. Matthews with a free lunch.

"I think it's great where people do not forget what so many of these people have gone through," said Sgt. Howard Griffin of La Grange, who has three Purple Hearts for serving in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.

Also, Bluegrass Honor Flight and Mission BBQ teamed up to announce a special honor flight for D-Day, June 6, 2018. The flight will be for up to 60 World War II veterans as they head to Washington, D.C., to visit their memorials.

Organizers said it's important to get these veterans on the flights soon.

"They die at 360 per day," said Cletis Evans with Honor Flight Bluegrass. "That's based on 2017 study by Department of Veteran Affairs. So, if you do simple math, that's five more years."

Bluegrass Honor Flight plans to go throughout Louisville and Western Kentucky to recruit more World War II veterans for the D-Day Honor Flights next year.

Griffin said he's never been on an Honor Flight but told organizers he plans to go next year.

"If people had seen some of the things I've seen at Battle of the Bulge, they'd respect every service member," he said. "I don't have any joys about the war, but I'm very lucky, very lucky."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.