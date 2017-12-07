Oldham County woman in Christmas tree costume becomes social med - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oldham County woman in Christmas tree costume becomes social media craze

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Kelsey Hall (Twitter) Photo courtesy: Kelsey Hall (Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County, Kentucky, woman who promised to attend college classes dressed as a Christmas tree has become the latest social media craze -- and she says she's "just pine" with that.

Kelsey Hall posted this picture on Twitter on Sunday:

The picture shows Hall dressed as a Christmas tree with the caption, "1,000 retweets and I'll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester."

Five days later, the North Oldham High School graduate is living up to her end of the deal. She's become somewhat of a celebrity on campus at the University of Alabama. People are approaching her for pictures, and taking videos of her walking on campus.

Kelsey says she got the costume as a gift from her mother because she loves Christmas and weird costumes. In one year, she says she wore full a Grinch outfit to a church event.

Alabama's academic semester ends on Friday, so she has just one day left as a Christmas tree.

She does say people keep asking her how she feels in the costume. She says, "It's bulky, but honestly, I'm pine."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.