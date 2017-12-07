Oldham County woman in Christmas tree costume becomes social media craze

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County, Kentucky, woman who promised to attend college classes dressed as a Christmas tree has become the latest social media craze -- and she says she's "just pine" with that.

Kelsey Hall posted this picture on Twitter on Sunday:

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

The picture shows Hall dressed as a Christmas tree with the caption, "1,000 retweets and I'll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester."

Five days later, the North Oldham High School graduate is living up to her end of the deal. She's become somewhat of a celebrity on campus at the University of Alabama. People are approaching her for pictures, and taking videos of her walking on campus.

Day 3 and she is going strong!! pic.twitter.com/RP4GwXpg5q — Kat (@katbielinski) December 6, 2017

Kelsey says she got the costume as a gift from her mother because she loves Christmas and weird costumes. In one year, she says she wore full a Grinch outfit to a church event.

Alabama's academic semester ends on Friday, so she has just one day left as a Christmas tree.

She does say people keep asking her how she feels in the costume. She says, "It's bulky, but honestly, I'm pine."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.