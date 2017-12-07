Louisville religious leaders encouraging residents to urge Congress to pass 'Dreamer' legislation

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

UPDATE | Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and teenager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite their differences, local religious leaders are uniting over a problem they say is urgent.

On Thursday, leaders from Highland Baptist Church, Crescent Hill Baptist Church, Muslim Americans for Compassion, Catholic Charities of Louisville and the Jewish Federation of Louisville held a press conference at the Americana Community Center on Southside Drive to bring attention to the need to pass "Dreamer" legislation.

They're asking Louisville residents to call on their lawmakers in Washington to take action to help "Dreamers" -- children of unauthorized immigrants who have been living in the U.S. most or all of their lives.

It's an issue at the center of talks over a spending bill that must be resolved this week to avoid a partial government shutdown.

In September, President Trump ended the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program allowing children of unauthorized immigrants to stay in the U.S.

In March their protections will expire unless Congress passes permanent legislation. That could affect about 2,990 Kentucky Dreamers.

But religious leaders hope Congress takes action now..

"Let's cherish those who have wrongly been told they are disposable or without concern," said Lauren Mayfield Jones, pastor at Highland Baptist Church.

Matt Goldberg with the Jewish Federation of Louisville says Dreamers "are our friends, coworkers, students, teachers, neighbors -- they are what's best about this country, what's best about America."

Congress faces a deadline of midnight Friday to avoid a government shutdown. Top lawmakers were meeting with President Trump Thursday afternoon to try to resolve their differences.

