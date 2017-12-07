Louisville to hire consultant to review status of city buildings - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville to hire consultant to review status of city buildings

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville announced its intention Thursday to hire a consultant to review a number of city buildings and determine if any of them should be renovated or sold.

According to a news release, the buildings in question include LMPD headquarters and the Fiscal Court Building. 

A proposed construction site for a new office building or mixed-use building on the parking lot south of Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets will also be evaluated. Current plans involve construction at that site through a public-private partnership.

"The scope of the study will include the possibility of new construction, renovation, sale or facility purchase, as well as financing options," the news release states.

Louisville Metro Council approved $100,000 for the study in the 2017-18 fiscal year budget. 

The study will examine the possibilities for, "a new, modern LMPD headquarters," and "an evaluation of private market demands for new office or mixed-use construction and recommendations for potential financial structures for a public-private partnership."

The consultant will be chosen through a competitive Request for Proposal process. The Request for Proposal is scheduled to be released no later than Jan. 2018, with plans to select a consultant and receive preliminary findings by mid-2018.

"The administration is aware of the potential negative impact of pension reform on the city budget, but the need to plan for space needs is ongoing, as is seeking revenue enhancing measures such as public-private partnerships," the news release states.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

