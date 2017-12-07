Cake Flour Bakery closing after ten years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cake Flour Bakery is closing the doors after ten years as Louisville's only natural bakery.

Chef/owner Claudia De Latorre said she has really enjoyed being a part of so many birthdays, baptisms, breakfasts and special moments, but she is making the decision to spend more time with her family.

Cake Flour Bakery's store at 2420 Lime Kiln Lane will close for good on Dec. 23, but De Latorre said she will continue to to take some orders for her natural baked goods after the new year.

Beginning in January 2018, customers can call 502-425-0130 or email orderit@cakeflourbakery for more information about special orders.

