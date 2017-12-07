New VA clinic opens in New Albany with aims to improve care for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New VA clinic opens in New Albany with aims to improve care for veterans in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new clinic aiming to improve care for southern Indiana veterans opened its doors Thursday.

The New Albany VA Clinic moved into this new location in August, and workers are showed off the space Thursday. It's bigger than the previous clinic on Northgate Boulevard, and there's another change that makes care more convenient.

"At our old location, primary was at one location and mental health in a different location," said Dr. Renee Dodge with the Robley Rex VA Medial Center. "Now, veterans can come together and get their mental health care and primary care on the same day and same location."

The clinic serves about 7,000 primary care patients in addition to mental health patients.

