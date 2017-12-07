1 man shot and killed early Thursday morning in Spencer County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man shot and killed early Thursday morning in Spencer County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.

Joshua Moore, 33, died on the way to the hospital after being found by Kentucky State Police troopers at 400 Essex Way around 12:30 a.m.

KSP said Moore was shot by someone at the home, but no charges have been filed yet.

It's being treated as a death investigation.

