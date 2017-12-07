New study estimates $10 million in financial impact per homicide in Louisville

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.

A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

UPDATE | Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and teenager

UPDATE | Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and teenager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study says the financial impact of just one homicide in Louisville is $10 million.

The study by the Pegasus Institute looks at violent crime in Metro Louisville from 2003 to the present.

"For some of these people, aspects of their lives are forever changed," said Joshua Crawford, co-Executive Director of the Pegasus Institute.

The results of the study show an overall increase in homicides and gunshot wounds. Louisville saw a a record number of homicides in 2016 and is just slightly behind that pace in 2017.

"There is a lasting pain that comes with this experience," Crawford said.

The $10 million financial impact may seem high, but Crawford said it combines a lot of factors.

"That is the direct cost for by victims, it is cost of police incarceration and things like that, it is loss of wages, health care cost," he said.

Gov. Matt Bevin and Councilwoman and Louisville mayoral candidate Angela Leet attended a kickoff event with survivors last year, and Crawford said their silence said a lot.

"It is not all that often that you hear a politician not say anything, just sit and listen," he said. And for an hour, that's what the individuals did here."

One of the first recommendations involves providing adequate resources for the survivors.

"Making sure those resources are coordinated in a way that survivors have ready access to them," Crawford said.

The full report will be released on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.