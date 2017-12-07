New study estimates $10 million in financial impact per homicide - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New study estimates $10 million in financial impact per homicide in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study says the financial impact of just one homicide in Louisville is $10 million.

The study by the Pegasus Institute looks at violent crime in Metro Louisville from 2003 to the present.

"For some of these people, aspects of their lives are forever changed," said Joshua Crawford, co-Executive Director of the Pegasus Institute.

The results of the study show an overall increase in homicides and gunshot wounds. Louisville saw a a record number of homicides in 2016 and is just slightly behind that pace in 2017.

"There is a lasting pain that comes with this experience," Crawford said.

The $10 million financial impact may seem high, but Crawford said it combines a lot of factors.

"That is the direct cost for by victims, it is cost of police incarceration and things like that, it is loss of wages, health care cost," he said.

Gov. Matt Bevin  and Councilwoman and Louisville mayoral candidate Angela Leet attended a kickoff event with survivors last year, and Crawford said their silence said a lot.

"It is not all that often that you hear a politician not say anything, just sit and listen," he said. And for an hour, that's what the individuals did here."

One of the first recommendations involves providing adequate resources for the survivors.

"Making sure those resources are coordinated in a way that survivors have ready access to them," Crawford said.

The full report will be released on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

