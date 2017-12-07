Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Sh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after being hit by a car on Crums Lane in Shively on Thursday.

Shively Police said it happened just before 6 p.m. A driver was traveling westbound on Crums Lane near North Lane when a man said to be in his 20s was hit while crossing the street. He died after being transported to University Hospital.

The driver stopped and cooperated with police, and Lt. Col. John Myers said he or she showed no signs of impairment.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is assisting the Shively Police Department with the investigation.

