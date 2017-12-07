MSD giving away new 'earth-friendly' fertilizer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MSD giving away new 'earth-friendly' fertilizer

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD is offering an "earth-friendly" option to help keep your lawn green, and it's free.

It's offering Louisville Green fertilizer to Kentucky or Indiana residents. The fertilizer is made at MSD's Morris Forman Water Quality Treatment Center and naturally enhances soil.

The fertilizer is free to anyone who makes a reservation by Dec. 15 to pick some up, but you must be able to receive a minimum order of 15 tons and provide a vehicle to transport it that is no taller than 12 feet.

If you're interested, email pellets@louisvillemsd.org and provide your name, phone numbers, mailing address, email address and how much fertilizer you want.

