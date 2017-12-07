Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returned home to Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returned home to Louisville 76 years later

Posted: Updated:
Crowder's remains were escorted from Louisville International Airport to Resthaven Funeral Home. Crowder's remains were escorted from Louisville International Airport to Resthaven Funeral Home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 76 years, a fallen U.S. sailor's remains are finally back in his hometown.

Samuel Crowder was killed in Pearl Harbor and just recently identified through DNA testing. And on Thursday, dozens of Patriot Guard Riders lined up at Louisville International last night to welcome him home.

“For the family, it’s complete closure knowing 100 percent ... that he’s coming home buried on his soil where he was born and raised,” said Todd Matonich with Rolling Thunder in Lexington.

Crowder was stationed aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 when his ship was hit by Japanese torpedoes. Crowder was never identified after the attack and buried in a mass grave until DNA testing revealed his identity this fall when it matched with a sample provided by his niece in Kentucky.

“We didn’t know him, but her served, and it’s a brother of ours, and that’s why it’s important to us,” said J.B. Reynolds, a Patriot Guard rider.

The riders hope to bring awareness to Crowder’s story and the stories of many other families across the country left without an ending.

“There are still 80,000 service members left in harm’s way listed as prisoners of war or missing in action," Reynolds said. "That’s 80,000 families that don’t know where their loved one is to this day. It’s times like this that we can bring a little bit of closure to a small percentage."

Senior Ride Captain Tom Baker said they are proud to do everything than can for someone who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

“It’s an honor to be able to stand for our veteran," Baker said. "All veterans."

Crowder's visitation and funeral are open to the public. The visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Resthaven Funeral Home on Bardstown Road.

The funeral service begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

Related Stories:

76 years after his death, US sailor's remains to return home to Louisville

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.