Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returned home to Louisville 76 years later

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.

A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

UPDATE | Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and teenager

UPDATE | Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and teenager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 76 years, a fallen U.S. sailor's remains are finally back in his hometown.

Samuel Crowder was killed in Pearl Harbor and just recently identified through DNA testing. And on Thursday, dozens of Patriot Guard Riders lined up at Louisville International last night to welcome him home.

“For the family, it’s complete closure knowing 100 percent ... that he’s coming home buried on his soil where he was born and raised,” said Todd Matonich with Rolling Thunder in Lexington.

Crowder was stationed aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 when his ship was hit by Japanese torpedoes. Crowder was never identified after the attack and buried in a mass grave until DNA testing revealed his identity this fall when it matched with a sample provided by his niece in Kentucky.

“We didn’t know him, but her served, and it’s a brother of ours, and that’s why it’s important to us,” said J.B. Reynolds, a Patriot Guard rider.

The riders hope to bring awareness to Crowder’s story and the stories of many other families across the country left without an ending.

“There are still 80,000 service members left in harm’s way listed as prisoners of war or missing in action," Reynolds said. "That’s 80,000 families that don’t know where their loved one is to this day. It’s times like this that we can bring a little bit of closure to a small percentage."

Senior Ride Captain Tom Baker said they are proud to do everything than can for someone who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

“It’s an honor to be able to stand for our veteran," Baker said. "All veterans."

Crowder's visitation and funeral are open to the public. The visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Resthaven Funeral Home on Bardstown Road.

The funeral service begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Related Stories:

76 years after his death, US sailor's remains to return home to Louisville

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.