Local groups host open dialogue about sexual assault

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.

The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 7-4 vote after hours of testimony from educators who overwhelmingly opposed the changes.

A man said to be in his 20s was crossing the street was hit and died after being transported to University Hospital.

Pedestrian hit and killed while trying to cross Crums Lane in Shively

Police in Clark County have arrested a man after they say he flashed a badge and posed as a police officer.

A Mount Washington man died after being shot at a home in Spencer County early Thursday morning.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

UPDATE | Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and teenager

It started with the viral hashtag, #metoo. Now, it's hitting closer to home.

"For the first time, we're seeing two things that have not happened before," said Marta Miranda-Straub, President & CEO of The Center for Women and Families in Louisville. "Rapists are being held accountable. Employers are not tolerating their behavior."

On Thursday night, The Center held a community conversation about sexual assault. A panel of local experts and survivors shared their stories.

"It's not just a number anymore," said Regina Vargo, a sexual assault survivor.

Vargo said the best way someone can support a victim is to say, "I believe you," though she said she gets mixed feelings about the recent movement.

"It's inspirational to hear that other women and men are finally coming forward to talk about their stories," she said. "But it's also kind of sickening, because you're putting faces and names to those numbers."

According to the Office of Kentucky's Attorney General, one in two women will experience a sex crime and workplace harassment. Additionally, less than half of sexual assault cases are reported to law enforcement. Of those, just 3 percent result in a conviction.

"In Kentucky, 47 percent of women will experience some kind of sex crime in their lifetime," said Gretchen Hunt with Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Victim's Advocacy.

To change that statistic, the AG's office is working with local crisis centers and training law enforcement to better deal with sex crimes cases.

"What we (as a community) need to do is flip the script of those rapists and believe survivors when they come forward and support them," Hunt said.

Meanwhile, experts say the public must keep abusers accountable.

"People are getting fired, people are resigning, people are acknowledging and saying that was wrong of me to do or companies saying we have zero tolerance, this cant happen," Miranda-Straub said. "Then, (survivors) have the freedom and the space to say -- me too."

For victims of assault in Kentuckiana, the Center for Women & Families hotline number is 1-844-237-2331. Calls are confidential, can be anonymous, and available 24/7. For more information, click here.

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline, 800-656-HOPE (4673), will connect callers with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

The Office of the Attorney General has a survivors council to advise and assist with awareness and training efforts. To learn more, click here.

