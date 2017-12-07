LACETT | Knights stay perfect, extend home win streak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The No. 3 Bellarmine Knights pushed their perfect record to 8-0 Thursday night with a 76-40 win over Wisconsin-Parkside at Knights Hall.

Keeping with the perfect theme, freshman CJ Fleming led the way with 14 points on 5-5 shooting, including 4-4 from three point range.

Fleming was one of three Knights to finish in double figures. Three others, including junior Adam Eberhard, had nine. Eberhard also finished the game with nine rebounds.

The win Thursday was Bellarmine’s 47th straight victory at home, the longest home winning streak in Division II.

The Knights are in the midst of a six-game home stand. They return to action Saturday against Midway.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.