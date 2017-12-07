LEWIS | Cardinal women overcome early issues to run record to 10 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Cardinal women overcome early issues to run record to 10-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Cardinal junior guard Asia Durr scored a game high 25 points in 30 minutes of play to lead U of L to a 79-57 win over Vanderbilt (3-7) at the KFC Yum! Center Thursday night. The Cardinals have started the season with ten straight wins.

“It’s exciting for the kids because they’ve worked hard. To be 10-and-0 with the schedule we’ve played is pretty impressive,” head coach Jeff Walz said. “Do we have work and things to get better at? Of course we do. That’s what you play the season for.”

Louisville started the game on a 10-2 run but Vanderbilt answered with its own run, leading 24-20 after the first quarter. U of L held the Commodores to 13 total points in the second and third and pulled away in the second half.

Redshirt junior guard Arica Carter scored 15 points and junior forward Sam Fuehring scored 14 points, both players matching career highs.

The 4th-ranked Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center Saturday night to take on a 5-2 Middle Tennessee squad. Tipoff is at 7pm.

