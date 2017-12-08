UPDATE: Okolona man found shot to death outside home identified

LMPD homicide detectives were going door to door looking for leads after a man was found shot in a car parked in his driveway.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car parked outside his Okolona home on Dec. 8, 2018.

At least one apparent bullet hole was visible in the back windshield of a car where a man's body was found early on Dec. 8, 2018.

Police prepare to tow a car where a man was found shot in the driveway of his Okolona home early on Dec. 8, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Authorities have identified an Okolona man who was found shot to death in a car parked outside a home early Friday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 23-year-old Julio Vlades-Vivas.

Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Rossmoor Drive between Fern Valley Road and Outer Loop around 2:40 Friday morning after a neighbor called 911.

That's where LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers found Vlades-Vivas shot to death in a car outside a home. An apparent bullet hole could be seen in the back windshield of the car.

Family members tell us Vlades-Vivas was a father of two. Police weren't sure at first if he lived in the neighborhood, but his family says the car where his body was found was parked outside the home where he lived.

Smiley says investigators have been knocking on doors in the neighborhood, looking for leads.

We spoke to the neighbor who called 911. He did not want to be identified but told us he heard five to six gunshots.

"I got dressed immediately and came out front with a flashlight and proceeded to look to see what was going on but I waited until the police got here."

So far, police don't have any suspects.

AN LMPD spokesperson says it's unclear if they're dealing with more than one suspect or whether they got away on foot or in a vehicle.

The motive is still unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All callers can remain anonymous.

