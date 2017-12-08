Student at Moore High School accused of threatening another student on Snapchat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 19-year-old Moore High School student accused of threatening another student on social media.

According to an arrest report, it happened before school on Dec. 7.

That's when police say Miguez Gonzalez Cabanes posted a picture of himself on Snapchat holding a gun with a caption saying he had "a bullet with the victim's name on it" if the victim showed up at school.

Police say Gonzalez Cabanes had already injured the victim's neck and face during a previous altercation.

Gonzalez Cabanes was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and assault.

The judge ordered Gonzalez Cabanes to stay away from all JCPS schools and placed him on home incarceration.

He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond.

