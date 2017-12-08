RAW VIDEO | US attorneys say they've dismantled a large meth trafficking organization in Indiana and Kentucky

“I think it’s important for the growth of our program,” said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon.

“I think it’s important for the growth of our program,” said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon.

Online shopping is well underway for the Christmas season, but delivery problems associated with the holidays actually started months ago.

On Friday afternoon, the family of two people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.

Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's arrival in Manhattan for his second year of Heisman Trophy festivities.

Lamar Jackson says he wants to enjoy his second trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Several people in both states have been arrested.

A Louisville woman has been charged with reckless homicide months after police say she crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him and seriously injuring his passenger.

The victim's family says the car where his body was found is parked outside the home where he lived.

Kroger Co. is raising wages to recruit more employees for night shifts at its Louisville-area grocery stores. As of this week, workers whose shifts start between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. earn a minimum of $11.15 to $11.20 per hour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities say they have dismantled a large drug trafficking organization (DTO) selling methamphetamine in both Indiana and Kentucky.

The news came Friday morning and was announced by U.S. attorneys for both Indiana and Kentucky.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Clifton Jones, 33-year-old Gregory Churchill, 41-year-old Stanley Duke, Jr., 44-year-old Billy Dale Sears, 44-year-old Harry Edelen, 47-year-old Roger Carroll Jr. and 40-year-old Chad Albertson were all charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Duke is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"They had people come and go all the time," said Alexis Gillenwater, who witnesses some of traffic in and out of the home. "They'd come into the house for a minute, and they'd leave, and it was constant. And then all of a sudden, they were gone."

Jones, Churchill and Duke are all from Louisville. Sears, Edelen and Carroll are from New Albany, and Albertson is from Salem, Indiana.

"I"ll call it what it is: it's blood money," said Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

According to the news release, Sears was the "leader and supervisor" of the organization, which "conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine." Authorities say Sears would get the methamphetamine from Jones and Churchill, who are both Louisville residents. He would then distribute the meth to dealers in New Albany, Jeffersonville, Salem and Louisville.

"Throughout the conspiracy, it is alleged that the DTO sold methamphetamine on a 'front' basis, where defendants provided large quantities of methamphetamine on consignment to distributors," the news release states. Payment was received after the sale by other distributors. The defendants also used telephones, using code language and text messages to discuss matters relative to the trafficking operation."

"Drug trafficking brings gun violence that many of our Midwestern communities are experiencing," said Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a statement. "Those who choose to sell drugs in our neighborhoods will experience the full brunt of federal law enforcement and realize the Ohio River will not stifle our [sic] cooperative effort between law enforcement agencies."

Authorities say a second indictment, unsealed Friday, charges 11 Louisville residents with conspiring with each other to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Those defendants include Jones, Dontay L. Rice, 35-year-old Eric R. Estey, 35-year-old Dandre L. Taylor, 34-year-old Odell P. Smith Jr., 33-year-old James E. Hall, 37-year-old Chad J. Heiser, Clarence W. Rice Jr., 25-year-old Alex M. Bowles, 32-year-old William C. Freeman and 21-year-old Joseph R. Willis.

"It makes you wonder what could of happened if we saw the wrong thing at the wrong time," Gillenwater said.

Heiser is the only suspect still on the loose. Below is a "Wanted" poster released by the FBI:

