US attorneys say they've dismantled a large meth trafficking org - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | US attorneys say they've dismantled a large meth trafficking organization in Indiana and Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities say they have dismantled a large drug trafficking organization (DTO) selling methamphetamine in both Indiana and Kentucky.

The news came Friday morning and was announced by U.S. attorneys for both Indiana and Kentucky.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Clifton Jones, 33-year-old Gregory Churchill, 41-year-old Stanley Duke, Jr., 44-year-old Billy Dale Sears, 44-year-old Harry Edelen, 47-year-old Roger Carroll Jr. and 40-year-old Chad Albertson were all charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Duke is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

"They had people come and go all the time," said Alexis Gillenwater, who witnesses some of traffic in and out of the home. "They'd come into the house for a minute, and they'd leave, and it was constant. And then all of a sudden, they were gone."

Jones, Churchill and Duke are all from Louisville. Sears, Edelen and Carroll are from New Albany, and Albertson is from Salem, Indiana.

"I"ll call it what it is: it's blood money," said Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

According to the news release, Sears was the "leader and supervisor" of the organization, which "conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine." Authorities say Sears would get the methamphetamine from Jones and Churchill, who are both Louisville residents. He would then distribute the meth to dealers in New Albany, Jeffersonville, Salem and Louisville.

"Throughout the conspiracy, it is alleged that the DTO sold methamphetamine on a 'front' basis, where defendants provided large quantities of methamphetamine on consignment to distributors," the news release states. Payment was received after the sale by other distributors. The defendants also used telephones, using code language and text messages to discuss matters relative to the trafficking operation."

"Drug trafficking brings gun violence that many of our Midwestern communities are experiencing," said Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a statement. "Those who choose to sell drugs in our neighborhoods will experience the full brunt of federal law enforcement and realize the Ohio River will not stifle our [sic] cooperative effort between law enforcement agencies."

Authorities say a second indictment, unsealed Friday, charges 11 Louisville residents with conspiring with each other to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Those defendants include Jones, Dontay L. Rice, 35-year-old Eric R. Estey, 35-year-old Dandre L. Taylor, 34-year-old Odell P. Smith Jr., 33-year-old James E. Hall, 37-year-old Chad J. Heiser, Clarence W. Rice Jr., 25-year-old Alex M. Bowles, 32-year-old William C. Freeman and 21-year-old Joseph R. Willis.

"It makes you wonder what could of happened if we saw the wrong thing at the wrong time," Gillenwater said.

Heiser is the only suspect still on the loose. Below is a "Wanted" poster released by the FBI:

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.