Police say teen caught on camera shooting person outside Shorty's Food Mart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a teen was caught on camera shooting a person.

Demetric McDowell, age 19, is charged with assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Police say the incident happened Tuesday near the Shorty's Food Mart on Dixie Highway.

The store's security cameras reportedly caught McDowell shooting the victim, causing serious injury.

According to the arrest report, four other people, including two children under the age of 7, were in the area but weren't hurt.

A not guilty plea was entered for McDowell in court Friday morning.

