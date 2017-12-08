RAW VIDEO | UofL's Padgett previews Saturday's game against Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim head basketball coach David Padgett held a news conference Friday ahead of Saturday's game against the Hoosiers.

Padgett began by wishing Lamar Jackson luck on winning the Heisman trophy again this year. He went on to say that Saturday will be a big day for the basketball Cards as well as they take on a tough Indiana team.

"We know it's going to be a tough test," Padgett said.

"Indiana is -- even though their record is 5-4, they're a better basketball team than that.

"They've played a very tough schedule, obviously, having played the No. 1 team in the country, playing on the road at Seton Hall. They've played some tough games, but they're coming off a good win versus a good Iowa team in conference play so they're going to come in here ready and I know our guys are ready too, so we're anxious about it."

Click here or on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

The Cards suffered a 79-77 loss to Seton Hall on Sunday, then bounced back with an 86-60 win over Siena - but not before Padgett broke a clipboard.

The Cards face the Hoosiers this Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.