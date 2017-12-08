Kroger boosts pay to recruit night-shift workers for Louisville stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger Co. is raising wages to recruit more employees for night shifts at its Louisville-area grocery stores.

As of this week, workers whose shifts start between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. earn a minimum of $11.15 to $11.20 per hour – depending on full- or part-time status. That’s up from $8.75 per hour before the change, effective Dec. 3.

And at ten stores where night workers are especially needed, Kroger is offering rates of $12.05 for part-time associates and $12.25 for full-time. Those stores are listed below.

“The labor market is a little tighter on third-shift associates,” said Alan Quinkert, Kroger’s human resources manager for the Louisville market. “We’d love to get some applicants.”

Daytime workers continue to start at a minimum of $8.25 per hour, though they could get more depending on experience, he said.

The higher night-shift pay applies to all stores in the Louisville-Southern Indiana market, including Bardstown, Shelbyville and La Grange, he said. A similar change recently went into effect for the Lexington market, he said.

The night-time rates consist of a base rate plus a $1 per hour premium for any hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., he said.

Associates also get raises every six months until they reach the top hourly rate of $15, he said. For example, an employee hired at a base rate of $10.15 would be bumped to $11.05 after six months, he said.

Kroger is offering starting night-shift pay of more than $12 per hour at these stores:

2200 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, KY

9440 Brownsboro Rd. Louisville, KY

2956 Highway 62, Jeffersonville, IN

12501 Shelbyville Rd. Louisville, KY

3039 Breckinridge Ln.Louisville, KY

9080 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville, KY

9151 U.S. Hwy. 42, Prospect, KY

279 Hubbards Ln. Louisville. KY

200 New Albany Plaza New Albany, IN

12611 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville, KY

To apply, go to jobs.kroger.com or visit a store.

