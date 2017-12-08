GUEST POV | In Favor of fostering

By Paul Robinson

Home of the Innocents President & CEO

In September, I had the privilege to attend the Congressional Coalition on Adoption's annual Angels in Adoption Gala in Washington DC. This yearly event celebrates significant contributions by individuals, families or organizations to foster care and adoption.

I was there to celebrate Heather and Wayne Walker who have been foster parents through Home of the Innocents since 2009. Over the past eight years, they have had nine children in their home and have adopted six of them. Their commitment to the children we serve is truly inspirational and we are deeply appreciative.

I also met honoree, Ollie Cantos. Ollie, a DC lawyer, is blind as the result of retinopathy. Back in 2010, he agreed to mentor 10-year-old triplets who were also blind from the same condition. He eventually adopted all three boys.

The boys are thriving, each earning their Eagle Scout designations and preparing for college. Ollie has demonstrated that despite the adversity life gives us; anyone can make a difference in the life of a child.

As we move through this holiday season, I'm reminded that we should all recognize our own potential to do great things. If you are interested in fostering or adoption, reach out to one of the many organizations in Louisville to get more details. You can make a big difference today.

I'm Paul Robinson, and that's my Point of View.