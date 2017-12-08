POLICE: Indiana man offering money to panhandler gets robbed in return

Police say the suspect threatened the victim in a post including a picture of himself with a gun saying he "had a bullet with the victim's name on it."More >>
Several people in both states have been arrested.More >>
On Friday afternoon, the family of two people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.More >>
The victim's family says the car where his body was found is parked outside the home where he lived.More >>
In the middle of a generous act, police say a Good Samaritan was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
According to the arrest report, four other people, including two children under the age of 7, were in the area but weren't hurt.More >>
A Louisville woman has been charged with reckless homicide months after police say she crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him and seriously injuring his passenger.More >>
Larry Nassar, a Michigan doctor who assaulted gymnasts, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for for crimes related to child pornography.More >>
