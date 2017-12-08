Kentucky couple to celebrate first Christmas with quintuplets - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky couple to celebrate first Christmas with quintuplets

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple will have their hands full this Christmas season.

Briana Driskell and her husband, Jordan, will celebrate their first Christmas with quintuplets this year.

The couple welcomed two boys and three girls on May 2, in Lexington. They're featured in a People Magazine Christmas photo shoot. The pictures were actually taken by Lexington photographer Ashley Childers.

The family is calling the holiday season "Quintsmas."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

