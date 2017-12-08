Family of 3 killed in southwest Louisville apartment fire has st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of 3 killed in southwest Louisville apartment fire has stern words for alleged arsonist

Archie Riley (Image provided by the family) Archie Riley (Image provided by the family)
Kameron Harris (Image provided by the family) Kameron Harris (Image provided by the family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday afternoon, the family of three people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.

"This girl has destroyed our family," Gwen Brown said.

Brown is the mother of Archie Riley, and the grandmother of 16-year-old Savannah Cooper, both of whom were killed in the fire that engulfed an apartment building in southwest Louisville. Another of Brown's grandchildren, 11-year old Kameron Harris died at Norton Children's Hospital on Friday.

Her words were addressed to Danesha Peden, the woman suspected of starting the fire.

"This is such a tragic loss for me," Brown said. "It's devastating. I don't how I'm going to get through this. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Kameron's other grandmother, Carla Harris, says she's grateful that Peden is in custody, facing double-murder charges.

"I just can't express how happy I am that she is behind bars," Harris said. "I want her to suffer the way we suffered -- feel our pain -- because she really devastated us."

Family and friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay funeral and living expenses.

To visit that page, CLICK HERE.

You can also donate at any Republic Bank through Southwest Family Ministries.

