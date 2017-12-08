“I think it’s important for the growth of our program,” said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon.

“I think it’s important for the growth of our program,” said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon.

Online shopping is well underway for the Christmas season, but delivery problems associated with the holidays actually started months ago.

Online shopping is well underway for the Christmas season, but delivery problems associated with the holidays actually started months ago.

On Friday afternoon, the family of two people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.

On Friday afternoon, the family of two people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.

Family of 3 killed in southwest Louisville apartment fire has stern words for alleged arsonist

Family of 3 killed in southwest Louisville apartment fire has stern words for alleged arsonist

Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's arrival in Manhattan for his second year of Heisman Trophy festivities.

Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's arrival in Manhattan for his second year of Heisman Trophy festivities.

Lamar Jackson says he wants to enjoy his second trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Lamar Jackson says he wants to enjoy his second trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | The Heisman hates sequels, but Jackson's encore has been a hit

CRAWFORD | The Heisman hates sequels, but Jackson's encore has been a hit

Several people in both states have been arrested.

Several people in both states have been arrested.

US attorneys say they've dismantled a large meth trafficking organization in Indiana and Kentucky

RAW VIDEO | US attorneys say they've dismantled a large meth trafficking organization in Indiana and Kentucky

A Louisville woman has been charged with reckless homicide months after police say she crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him and seriously injuring his passenger.

A Louisville woman has been charged with reckless homicide months after police say she crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him and seriously injuring his passenger.

The victim's family says the car where his body was found is parked outside the home where he lived.

The victim's family says the car where his body was found is parked outside the home where he lived.

Kroger Co. is raising wages to recruit more employees for night shifts at its Louisville-area grocery stores. As of this week, workers whose shifts start between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. earn a minimum of $11.15 to $11.20 per hour.

Kroger Co. is raising wages to recruit more employees for night shifts at its Louisville-area grocery stores. As of this week, workers whose shifts start between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. earn a minimum of $11.15 to $11.20 per hour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday afternoon, the family of three people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.

"This girl has destroyed our family," Gwen Brown said.

Brown is the mother of Archie Riley, and the grandmother of 16-year-old Savannah Cooper, both of whom were killed in the fire that engulfed an apartment building in southwest Louisville. Another of Brown's grandchildren, 11-year old Kameron Harris died at Norton Children's Hospital on Friday.

Her words were addressed to Danesha Peden, the woman suspected of starting the fire.

"This is such a tragic loss for me," Brown said. "It's devastating. I don't how I'm going to get through this. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Kameron's other grandmother, Carla Harris, says she's grateful that Peden is in custody, facing double-murder charges.

"I just can't express how happy I am that she is behind bars," Harris said. "I want her to suffer the way we suffered -- feel our pain -- because she really devastated us."

Family and friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay funeral and living expenses.

To visit that page, CLICK HERE.

You can also donate at any Republic Bank through Southwest Family Ministries.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.