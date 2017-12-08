US Rep. Trent Franks announces immediate resignation after wife - WDRB 41 Louisville News

US Rep. Trent Franks announces immediate resignation after wife admitted to hospital

Posted: Updated:
Trent Franks (Source: Official Trent Franks Congressional web site) Trent Franks (Source: Official Trent Franks Congressional web site)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. Rep. Trent Franks says he is resigning immediately instead of at the end of January.

The Arizona Republican had announced only Thursday that he would leave the House over accusations that he asked two former aides to bear his child as surrogate mothers.

But he issued a statement Friday saying he would leave Congress immediately. He said his wife was hospitalized in Washington for "an ongoing ailment" and that it would be "the best thing for our family" to resign immediately.

In his original announcement, Franks said he had never physically intimidated, coerced or attempted to have any sexual contact with any member of his congressional staff.

He acknowledged discussing surrogacy with former aides however.

Franks and his wife have struggled with infertility.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

