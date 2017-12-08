IMAGES | Omni Hotel takes us inside the new hotel library bar

We've watched the Omni Hotel grow taller and taller, and now opening day is in sight. After two years of construction and $320 million, the thirty stories are almost complete.

There will be two pools, two full-service restaurants, a speakeasy and bowling alley, an urban market, a coffee shop and on Friday, the Omni gave WDRB News a first look inside the Library Bar at the heart of the hotel.

“The entire wall [behind the bar] will be a beautiful piece of art,” said Eamon O'Brien, Director of Sales and Marketing for Omni. “It's all going to be book bindings making up a larger piece. The closer you come to the bar, it will look like another library wall with old book bindings here, but the further you move backward, it's going to make up one large piece of art that's in reference to Louisville's history.”

The bar top will be installed any day. It will look similar to black finish on the base.

There will be a large fire place in the middle of the room with copper accents, and the room will be full of local artwork.

“We worked with the Filson Historical Society, and University of Louisville archives have been very gracious and worked with us to give us photography,” O’Brien said.

The hotel lobby is designed to feel like guests are stepping into a bourbon barrel with wooden finishes and a curved ceiling.

Two-hundred-and-twenty-three apartments will sit above the hotel rooms.

“The prices are still being negotiated right now” he said. “It's all going to be through Lincoln Properties. Omni is going to be the ownership group. So Lincoln Properties is going to be sending out floor plans. They will have model units, and they will have prices, but it is really going to be at the higher end of the market.”

The apartments will be available for rent after the hotel opens. The first round of apartments will be available in May, the second round will be available to rent in June, and the last round will be available to rent in July.

“We have been very thankful for the interest,” O’Brien said. “We do have a waiting list. No one has signed any apartments now. No one has leased them.”

And while the apartments are not available to rent quite yet, the hotel rooms are available to book.

Opening day is March 6, and the Omni is already taking online reservations.

There are still rooms left for the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

The Omni is offering a “locals” discount for Louisvillians to stay in the hotel during the month of March for $144 a night, a number that symbolizes the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

