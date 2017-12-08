Planned renovation of old Crest Motel site in Clarksville hits a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Planned renovation of old Crest Motel site in Clarksville hits a snag

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Plans for a troubled piece of Clarksville property have hit a snag.

A developer wants upscale apartments to take over the space currently occupied by the old Crest Motel.  

Plans call for quality multi-family housing for young professionals, but Clarksville's planning and zoning department doesn't think it's the best use for the spot off US 31.

Department members think parking could be tight, and there are concerns about how people without a car could get around due to a lack of sidewalks. Some town leaders are hoping to change the committee's mind, citing all the benefits the apartments could bring.

"I like that it brings more people into Clarksville," said Clarksville Town Council President Paul Fetter. "It's an upscale project. It's smaller living quarters than your traditional apartments. It's geared toward young professionals, and it's what we need to have to offer our citizens."

The developers plans will go before the town council for a decision on Dec. 19.

