Basketball fans pay big money for New Albany-Floyd Central rivalry game

New Albany star Romeo Langford New Albany star Romeo Langford

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- At Floyd Central and New Albany High Schools, a quiet anticipation has been building.

"The tension is there," aid New Albany junior Koran Givens. "The rivalry is there."

It grew a little louder during the school day Friday. Banners were rolled out, and some friendly trash talk began.

"I'm looking at a solid 85-45 blowout," Givens said.

It will all lead up to one of the state's biggest rivalries Friday night.

"It's like something that's been going on for years," Given said. "So with the rivalry games, you're not just playing for the team that day. It's something that goes deeper to past generations."

The Floyd Central Highlanders and New Albany Bulldogs will go head-to-head in the Knobs.

"It's going to be probably one of the biggest games ever played in this arena," said Ryan Shean, President of the Floyd Central Student Section.

Adding fuel to the fire is a senior guard many consider to be the next big name from Indiana, Romeo Langford.

"I'd say he brings a lot of hype," Floyd Central player Luke Gohman said. "It's fun to play against him. He's a great player."

Tickets can be hard to come by every year for the game. But this year, they're gone. 

"It's basically the golden ticket tonight, like Willy Wonka factory golden ticket," Shean said. "Basically, if you want a ticket tonight, you're going to have to pay a pretty penny."

A ticket usually costs $5, but they're going for as much as $100 on the street. 

"It is more than just a sport to a lot of people," Floyd Central Principal Rob Willman said. "It is a way of life." 

