Basketball fans pay big money for New Albany-Floyd Central rivalry game

“I think it’s important for the growth of our program,” said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon.

Online shopping is well underway for the Christmas season, but delivery problems associated with the holidays actually started months ago.

On Friday afternoon, the family of two people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.

Family of 3 killed in southwest Louisville apartment fire has stern words for alleged arsonist

Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's arrival in Manhattan for his second year of Heisman Trophy festivities.

Lamar Jackson says he wants to enjoy his second trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | The Heisman hates sequels, but Jackson's encore has been a hit

Several people in both states have been arrested.

US attorneys say they've dismantled a large meth trafficking organization in Indiana and Kentucky

A Louisville woman has been charged with reckless homicide months after police say she crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him and seriously injuring his passenger.

The victim's family says the car where his body was found is parked outside the home where he lived.

Kroger Co. is raising wages to recruit more employees for night shifts at its Louisville-area grocery stores. As of this week, workers whose shifts start between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. earn a minimum of $11.15 to $11.20 per hour.

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- At Floyd Central and New Albany High Schools, a quiet anticipation has been building.

"The tension is there," aid New Albany junior Koran Givens. "The rivalry is there."

It grew a little louder during the school day Friday. Banners were rolled out, and some friendly trash talk began.

"I'm looking at a solid 85-45 blowout," Givens said.

It will all lead up to one of the state's biggest rivalries Friday night.

"It's like something that's been going on for years," Given said. "So with the rivalry games, you're not just playing for the team that day. It's something that goes deeper to past generations."

The Floyd Central Highlanders and New Albany Bulldogs will go head-to-head in the Knobs.

"It's going to be probably one of the biggest games ever played in this arena," said Ryan Shean, President of the Floyd Central Student Section.

Adding fuel to the fire is a senior guard many consider to be the next big name from Indiana, Romeo Langford.

"I'd say he brings a lot of hype," Floyd Central player Luke Gohman said. "It's fun to play against him. He's a great player."

Tickets can be hard to come by every year for the game. But this year, they're gone.

"It's basically the golden ticket tonight, like Willy Wonka factory golden ticket," Shean said. "Basically, if you want a ticket tonight, you're going to have to pay a pretty penny."

A ticket usually costs $5, but they're going for as much as $100 on the street.

"It is more than just a sport to a lot of people," Floyd Central Principal Rob Willman said. "It is a way of life."

