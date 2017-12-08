Police asking for help finding missing Grayson County teenager - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police asking for help finding missing Grayson County teenager

Terrance Boone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 16-year-old boy.

Terrance Boone, 16, was reported missing by his step-father on Nov. 13. Police said he has contacted family members since he was last seen, but no one has seen him.

Boone, 5-foot-9-inch black male with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 near the 3900 block of Grayson Springs Road. He was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket with Airborne wings and U.S. Army on the front.

Police said he doesn't have a driver's license and left with no clothes and no money.

Anyone with information on Boone's whereabouts is asked to call (270) 259-3024.

