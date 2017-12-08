LACETT | Floyd Central beats New Albany to end long losing streak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The streak is over.

Playing in front of a packed crowd at Floyd Central High School, the Highlanders defeated New Albany 49-47 in overtime to snap a 20-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

“I think it’s important for the growth of our program,” said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon. “I think it’s important for us to get over the hump of New Albany and to build on this.”

Floyd Central’s win was not easy. Playing for most of the fourth quarter without injured star junior Cobie Barnes, the Highlanders watched their double digit lead evaporate as New Albany senior Romeo Langford’s 15 points led a Bulldogs comeback charge to send it to overtime. There, things only got worse for Floyd Central as Barnes was carried off the floor for good with cramps.

But the Highlanders never wavered. With the score tied at 47, senior Matt Wiemer drove the lane and finished with a tough layup, his only points of the game, to give the Highlanders the lead once and for all.

“We just worked hard,” said Luke Gohmann, who scored 17 points in the win. “We executed our game plan and we finished.”

Floyd Central moves to 4-0 this year. New Albany drops to 3-1.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.