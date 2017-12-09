Norton Children's Hospital holds decorating competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital is holding a friendly competition to bring some holiday cheer to patients and staff and the community can be involved in the voting process.

Each unit chose a holiday theme. Some of them include The Elf, Candy Land, The Grinch and Frozen. The decorating tradition started three years ago to help staff recharge their batteries and help with team building while brightening the faces of young patients.

"It's busy. People are stressed. The staff here really loves to go all out. We love to decorate a lot and we like to remember it's a fun time of year and it really helps everyone," says Dr. Michael Ruppe, Intensive Care Unit Physician with Norton Children's Hospital.

Employees went all out. Emergency patients will be greeted by a life-size Grinch, made of about 1,700 tiny pieces of paper and four rolls of tape, a feat that took about seven hours to complete. The design was the idea of one nurse who mapped it out on a computer beforehand and cut out each piece of paper.

Norton Children's Hospital has a People's Choice Award. Click here to like, share or comment on the decorations. That counts as a vote.

