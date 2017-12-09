Jefferson Co. attorney says Louisville's new immigration ordinan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson Co. attorney says Louisville's new immigration ordinance does not violate federal law



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new immigration ordinance does not violate federal law is what the city is telling the federal government.

On Friday, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell responded to concerns raised by the Justice Department about the new ordinance.

It had warned the city that if it does violate federal law, Louisville is in danger of losing about $400,000 in federal funding.

The ordinance prohibits Metro Government employees from asking about someone's immigration status.

But, O'Connell points out the ordinance does not limit or prohibit the sharing of immigration information between local governments and immigration officials.

He also says the ordinance was enacted simply to allow all members of the community, including immigrants, the freedom to report crimes to police without fear of being deported.

