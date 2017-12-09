Officials identify man who died at Louisville Ford plant early S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials identify man who died at Louisville Ford plant early Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant on Chamberlain Lane.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers from the 8th Division responded to a call about a person down on Saturday just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found EMS workers and Ford security giving CPR to the male victim, who "apparently suffered fatal injuries as a result of electrical shock," Mitchell said. 

He was identified Saturday night as Ivan Bridgewater, 41, of Seymour, Indiana, by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. 

Bridgewater died at the scene, but it is unclear at this time whether or not he died as a result of electrical shock.

Officials with the coroner's office said because his death is still under investigation, any previous speculation about his cause of death is premature and inaccurate.

The cause and manner of his death will be released once the investigation is complete.

Ford's Manufacturing and Labor Communications Manager Kelli Felker released the following statement Saturday afternoon on behalf of the company:

We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee early this morning at Kentucky Truck Plant. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time.

We are cooperating with the investigation into the cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

