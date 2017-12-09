Officials identify man who died at Louisville Ford plant early Saturday morning

Police say the man was unconscious and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Man running from Indiana trooper hit by car on I-65

A Louisville apartment fire that started as a domestic dispute killed a mother and her two children. Balloons, signs, and crime tape mark the spot of the tragedy where friends and family gathered Saturday night for a memorial service. The fire claimed the lives of Archie Riley, her 16-year-old daughter Savannah Cooper, and 11-year-old son Kameron Harris...

Memorial held for mother and children killed in Louisville apartment fire

Several people in both states have been arrested.

US attorneys say they've dismantled a large meth trafficking organization in Indiana and Kentucky

Indiana could not make a perimeter shot. Louisville has excellent balance. David Padgett's team rode that formula to rally from a 10-point hole to beat the Hoosiers, 71-62.

Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.

The victim's family says the car where his body was found is parked outside the home where he lived.

Lamar Jackson's bid to become only the second player to win a second Heisman Trophy came up short, but the Louisville quarterback walked away with a smile in his second trip to Manhattan as a finalist.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant on Chamberlain Lane.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers from the 8th Division responded to a call about a person down on Saturday just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found EMS workers and Ford security giving CPR to the male victim, who "apparently suffered fatal injuries as a result of electrical shock," Mitchell said.

He was identified Saturday night as Ivan Bridgewater, 41, of Seymour, Indiana, by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Bridgewater died at the scene, but it is unclear at this time whether or not he died as a result of electrical shock.

Officials with the coroner's office said because his death is still under investigation, any previous speculation about his cause of death is premature and inaccurate.

The cause and manner of his death will be released once the investigation is complete.

Ford's Manufacturing and Labor Communications Manager Kelli Felker released the following statement Saturday afternoon on behalf of the company:

We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee early this morning at Kentucky Truck Plant. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time. We are cooperating with the investigation into the cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.